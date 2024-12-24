(BIVN) – The new eruption at the summit of Kīlauea continues, as high lava fountains returned to the Hawaiʻi island volcano on Christmas Eve.

The eruption that began early Monday morning slowed to a halt later that same day. Scientists say the eruption was paused through the night and then reactivated at several of the vents along the southwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.

The USGS Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH, and the current eruptive activity remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the downdropped block within the caldera. Scientists say the eruption may fluctuate in vigor over the coming days. Already on Tuesday, high lava fountains returned to view on the USGS summit webcams.

Visitors flocking to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park to witness the eruption can “expect long delays of over an hour at the entrance station due to heavy congestion,” the National Park service wrote over social media.

Rangers suggest visitors arrive after 9 p.m. or before 5 a.m. to avoid the traffic jams.

From the Tuesday update by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, written after the eruption had resumed:

Summit Instrumental Observations: Seismicity at the summit over the last 24 hours has been low with approximately 8 earthquakes, all below magnitude-2.0. At the onset of the eruption yesterday morning, seismic tremor was high. However, around 3 p.m. yesterday, seismic tremor began to decrease, and currently there is low to moderate tremor related to vent activity. Immediately after the summit eruption commenced, summit tilt meters recorded rapid to moderate deflation until late afternoon. Around 3 p.m. yesterday, Kīlauea’s summit began slowly inflating. Based on ground instruments, the SO2 emissions were estimated to be over 100,000 tonnes per day during the initial stages of the eruption and dropped to about half of that by mid-day yesterday before the pause. The infrasound array picked up a clear signal from the summit around 10 a.m. this morning corresponding to low-level fountaining. A data problem last night resulted in images from Halemaʻumaʻu crater being displayed on a Nāpau Crater camera site. There is no eruptive activity in Nāpau Crater, and the camera has been temporarily taken offline for maintenance.

Summit Eruption Observations: Webcam images indicate that the new eruption started within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park at 2:20 a.m. HST on December 23. The main eruptive vent is located on the southwest side of Halemaʻumaʻu crater. By mid-day yesterday, lava flows had erupted across Halema‘uma‘u crater floor and overflowed onto the down-dropped block area to the east. Lava flows covered 650 acres (1 square mile or 2.6 square kilometers), which is about one quarter of the entire caldera floor of Kaluapele. Large glowing bombs, pumice, and Peleʻs hair were deposited downwind of Halemaʻumaʻu during the peak of the eruption. Fountaining decreased abruptly at 3:30 p.m. yesterday and had ceased by 4:00 p.m. Drainback of lava into the original vents began soon after fountaining stopped and continued through the night. Drainback reversed around 8 a.m. this morning, December 24, and low-level eruption of sluggish lava occurred from several of yesterday’s vents. Fountains began increasing in vigor around 11:00 a.m., signaling the onset of a second episode of this eruption. Breakouts of red lava are also visible on the surface of the lava lake as it continues to circulate.