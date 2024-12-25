(BIVN) – A new webcam is providing a closer view of the active lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea, as the new eruption continues into Christmas Day.

The webcam (S2cam) has been set up by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on the south rim of Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera). The camera looks to the west, and provides a live view of the vents erupting in the southwest part of Halemaʻumaʻu and Kaluapele.

The eruption began early in the morning on December 23, then paused through that night. Lava fountains later reactivated at several of the vents along the southwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.

Scientists say the eruptive activity remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the downdropped block within the caldera and may fluctuate in vigor over the coming days. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.