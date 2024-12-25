Big Island Video News

New Webcam Set Up For Kilauea Volcano Eruption
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano continues on Christmas Day, with lava fountains feeding flows within the caldera.

USGS view of Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit of Kīlauea; camera is positioned on the south rim and the view is to the west

(BIVN) – A new webcam is providing a closer view of the active lava fountains at the summit of Kīlauea, as the new eruption continues into Christmas Day.

The webcam (S2cam) has been set up by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on the south rim of Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera). The camera looks to the west, and provides a live view of the vents erupting in the southwest part of Halemaʻumaʻu and Kaluapele.

The eruption began early in the morning on December 23, then paused through that night. Lava fountains later reactivated at several of the vents along the southwest of Halema‘uma‘u crater floor.

Scientists say the eruptive activity remains confined to Halemaʻumaʻu and the downdropped block within the caldera and may fluctuate in vigor over the coming days. No unusual activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

USGS: “USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists used a laser rangefinder to measure the height of the lava fountains erupting in Kaluapele (Kīlauea summit caldera) on December 24. Between 2:30 and 4:15 p.m. HST, the lava fountains were reaching heights of about 75 meters (246 feet).” (USGS photo by C. Sealing)