(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Community College has unveiled its newly renovated Kō Education Center (KōEC) in Honokaʻa. The $4 million renovation project was six years in the making.

The revitalized KōEC now boasts two new classrooms, a certified science lab, and a remodeled instructional kitchen.

“We’re excited to bring these resources to North Hawai’i,” said Pele Kaio, point of contact for Kō Education Center. “This is more than an upgrade — it’s a commitment to our students and the broader community. The new facilities will empower students, support local organizations, and enhance educational accessibility.”

The following slate of courses will be offered at KōEC for Spring 2025:

Psychology 100 (Survey of Psychology) and Sociology 100 (Survey of General Sociology), both via video conferencing. Speech: Speech 151 (Personal and Pu blic Speech), via video conferencing.



The first day of instruction for the Spring 2025 semester is Monday, January 13th. The last day to add/late-register for semester-length courses is January 21st. Call the Hawai‘i CC Information Center at (808) 934-2500 in order to register for classes.

“If you’ve applied and been accepted to Hawai‘i CC already, you can still register for these courses,” said Carrie Mospens, Interim Dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences for the college. “These upgrades and courses reflect our commitment to supporting local education and workforce development. We want to provide a space where students and community members feel supported and empowered. Our goal is to support the community by offering opportunities close to home and creating a sense of connection and accessibility for our students.”