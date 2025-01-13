(BINV) – An advanced network of weather monitoring stations are being installed across the state of Hawaiʻi to strengthen flood and wildfire early warning systems.

A team of researchers at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is setting up the network, in partnership with the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR). The network of 100 weather monitoring stations will collect data that can also be used for water resource management, agriculture, ranching, ecosystem and cultural resource protection and more.

From the University of Hawaiʻi:

The 61st weather station of the system, called Hawaiʻi Mesonet, was installed next to a Honolulu Board of Water Supply reservoir on the top of Mariner’s Ridge in Hawaiʻi Kai in December 2024. The system is already providing real time data that is also available to the public through an easy-access web interface. Once the remaining 39 stations are deployed over the next two years, the Hawaiʻi Mesonet will fill a critical gap for Hawaiʻi. According to Tom Giambelluca, project lead for the Hawaiʻi Mesonet, “Before the project began, Hawaiʻi was one of only 20 stations without a comprehensive statewide weather monitoring system.” “It’s about being able to be as prepared as possible, especially when you consider recent events like the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and the terrible Lahaina fire here at home,” said Giambelluca, a long-time professor in the Geography and Environment Department, and former director of the UH Water Resources Research Center (WRRC). “For instance, the system that is constantly collecting data on soil moisture can tell us in real time if an area is highly susceptible to fires or flooding. This same data collected over time can be used by farmers and ranchers.”