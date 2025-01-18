(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano on Hawaiʻi island has paused.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Saturday confirmed that the eruptive activity greatly decreased at approximately 9:45 a.m., and stopped at around 10:10 a.m.

“Seismic tremor dropped just before 10:10 a.m. and the deflationary tilt that accompanied the start of Episode 4 on January 15 reversed at about 10:00 a.m. and is now inflating,” wrote the USGS HVO in a morning status report.

The pause signals the end of the 4th episode of the summit eruption that began on December 23.

From the USGS HVO: