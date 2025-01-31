(BIVN) – Weather conditions across Hawaiʻi island have improved as of midday Friday, although numerous advisories remain in effect.

The National Weather Service has discontinued the High Wind Warning for the entire Big Island, yet a Flood Watch remains in place. The Flash Flood Warning that was issued for West Hawaiʻi earlier this morning is no longer in effect. A Flood Advisory was set to expire for most of West Hawaiʻi.

All 7 emergency shelters that were opened on Thursday will be closed as of noon Friday, January 31.

Just before noon, Hawaiian Electric reported about 3,800 customers are without power on the Big Island, mostly in the upper and lower Puna areas. Utility crews restored power to more than 4,000 customers overnight.

Hawaiʻi County park facilities and camping will remain closed until Saturday, February 1st.

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for north-facing shores, where large surf of 12 to 18 feet will be possible until 6 p.m. this evening.

A Winter Storm Warning and a High Wind Warning remains in place for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa.

A Brown Water Advisory was issued for the shores surrounding the island of Hawai‘i. The Hawaiʻi Department of Health advises the public to avoid swimming, wading in, or drinking water from any freshwater streams or pond to prevent leptospirosis, a bacterial infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria. After storms or heavy rain, the water may contain higher than normal pollutant levels, officials say.

Officials say that if your home or commercial property experienced damages related to the storm, please report them to Civil Defense at the Civil Defense Disaster Recovery Website or by calling (808) 935-0031.