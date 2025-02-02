(BIVN) – A Puna man died on Sunday morning, after crashing his motorcycle into a sedan while travelling on Highway 11 in Keaʻau.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department described the fatal collision in a news release:

Responding to a traffic collision call at 10:32 a.m., police learned that three motorcycles were traveling in a northerly (Hilo bound) direction on Highway 11, just below the Kamehameha Schools campus in Kea‘au, when a 2007 Dodge Caliber four-door sedan attempted to make a left turn from Old Volcano Road onto Highway 11. The lead motorcycle, a Yamaha operated by a 32-year-old Puna man, subsequently struck the sedan. The collision caused the lead motorcycle to strike the second motorcycle, a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600, operated by a 38-year-old Puna woman, causing her to lose control of her motorcycle and slide off the roadway. The third motorcyclist, a 41-year-old Kona man, was able to avoid striking the vehicle or debris and was not injured and his motorcycle was not damaged.

The Yamaha motorcycle driven by the 32-year-old Puna man had no license plate and at this time police are unable to confirm the make and model of the motorcycle.



The operator of the lead motorcycle was unresponsive at the scene and transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 10:45 a.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.



The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.



The operator of the Dodge four-door sedan, 34-year-old woman from Mountain View, and her juvenile passenger, were not injured, however were transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center as a precaution.



The female operator of the Suzuki motorcycle was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, via private vehicle, where she was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



All three motorcyclists were wearing protective riding gear and helmets. At this time, police believe speed is a factor in this investigation. Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.



The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit responded to the scene where they interviewed several witnesses and are continuing this investigation.

Police say if anyone has additional information regarding this collision they are asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339, or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.



This is the 4th traffic fatality of 2025, police report, compared to 4 this same time last year.