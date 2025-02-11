(BIVN) – Episode 9 of the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption began this Tuesday morning, February 11, at 10:16 a.m. HST.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater in the summit caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea is at WATCH.

High lava fountains are producing flows on Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor.

From the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

Episode 9 was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began early yesterday morning and increased in intensity overnight. Fountains from the north vent are estimated to be roughly 330 feet (100 meters) high at 10:45 a.m. and covering about a quarter of the Halemaʻumaʻu crater floor. Slow effusion of lava at the south vent began at approximately 10:50 a.m.

Inflationary tilt at the summit recovered about 9 microradians since the previous eruptive episode. Seismic tremor began increasing and tilt at UWD switched from inflation to deflation at about 10:25 a.m. HST. Each episode of Halemaʻumaʻu lava fountaining since December 23, 2024, has continued for 13 hours to 8 days and episodes have been separated by pauses in eruptive activity lasting a less than 24 hours to 12 days.

No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.