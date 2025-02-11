(BIVN) – Planned utility work will impact Mamalahoa Highway in North Kona on this week.

Hawaiian Electric says crews will replace a utility pole on Mamalahoa Highway in North Kona on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The utility says the work will require a partial road closure of the mauka lane of a section of Mamalahoa Highway near Uluwehi Coffee Farm.

“The road also will be fully closed for about one hour during this time period to allow crews to stand the pole safely,” Hawaiian Electric stated. “Motorists are advised to use Highway 11 as an alternate route and to drive with caution when approaching the work zone. Flagmen will be onsite to provide traffic control.”

The electric company will also be working to replace a utility pole on elsewhere on the same highway from Thursday evening, February 13, to Friday morning, February 14.

The overnight work will require an intermittent road closure of a section of Mamalahoa Highway between Kiki Way and Ho‘omau Road from 10 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday, company officials say.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to drive with caution if approaching the work zone,” Hawaiian Electric stated. “Flagmen will be onsite to provide traffic control.”