(BIVN) – The ongoing summit eruption of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists say another episode is likely to occur in the next 3 to 6 days, confined to the caldera within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

This week’s USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Volcano Watch article is about earthquake alerts.

Today’s article is written by Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi seismic analyst Maddie Hawk:

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Hawaii. If you subscribe to emergency, earthquake, or volcano notifications, the shaking you feel might be followed by a message summarizing the earthquake. Have you ever wondered why the magnitude of an earthquake you felt might differ slightly between a message you received, a post you saw on social media, or what the local news reported? When an earthquake strikes in Hawaii, there are three agencies that analyze the earthquake for its location and magnitude. The USGS National Earthquake Information Center (NEIC) serves as the repository of earthquake catalogs and a backup to the regional networks. The NOAA Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) monitors for tsunamis and releases the earthquake’s automatically calculated information (location, magnitude) to the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency within thirty seconds. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is the agency that releases the authoritative information after reviewing the event.

Typically, the earliest earthquake information will be from automated solutions generated by computer algorithms from PTWC and HVO. Human analysts from HVO and NEIC will then review the magnitude-2.5 or larger earthquakes to get a more accurate magnitude and location. Large earthquakes can potentially be damaging and/or trigger tsunamis and it is important to report that information to affected residents/visitors as soon as possible. Depending on the magnitude and intensity of the event, Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency has the option to send out a message to emergency alert subscribers, or all local cell phones, regardless of whether they are subscribed to local emergency alerts.

Another way to receive earthquake information is via the USGS Earthquake Notification Service (ENS). The ENS is a free, customizable notification system allowing users to sign up to receive earthquake email or SMS notifications for a region the user defines. New ENS accounts automatically receive alerts for all earthquakes of at least magnitude-6.0 by default, but users can adjust their preferences to receive alerts for lower magnitude events in their defined geographic area. As helpful as automated seismic systems are, however, they aren’t perfect. At HVO, seismic analysts refine the automated system’s calculations to produce a more accurate location, depth, and magnitude of the earthquake. For example, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake the morning of February 13, 2025, was a magnitude-2.8 before analyst review. The difference in an earthquake’s location and depth before and after analyst review can be noticeably different based on the event and network coverage nearby.