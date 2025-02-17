(BIVN) – The Resilience Hub network is expanding on Hawaiʻi Island.

Vibrant Hawai‘i recently announced the addition of 20 new Resilience Hub partners on the Big Island, part of the nonprofit’s mission to “help communities become self-reliant, prepared, and resilient in the face of both immediate and long-term challenges.”

According to a Vibrant Hawaiʻi news release:

Resilience Hubs serve as central spaces where local community members come together to prepare for and respond to emergencies. These hubs, led by residents from the areas they live in and serve, operate independently but unite as part of a formalized network that shares knowledge, resources, and mutual support. “I am incredibly proud of the commitment shown by our Resilience Hub partners across Hawai‘i Island,” said Janice Ikeda, CEO of Vibrant Hawai‘i. “Their work in strengthening local communities is invaluable, not only in times of disaster but throughout the year. By building relationships, sharing knowledge, and operating with a deep sense of solidarity, these hubs create a foundation of resilience, enabling them to respond swiftly and effectively in times of crisis. Their actions exemplify the true spirit of community, and I am deeply grateful for their continued collaboration in making Hawai‘i Island stronger and more resilient.”

The 2025-2026 network of Resilience Hubs spans all regions of the island and includes the following partners:

Hawaiian Acres Hub

Hawaiian Volcano Education and Resilience Institute

Honokaʻa Resilience Hub

Hui Mālama i ke Ala Ulili

Ka’ū Hana Laulima Lāhui ‘O Kaʻū

Kailapa Community Association

Kalopā Resilience Hub

Kohala Resilience Hub

Kona Resilience Hub

Nāʻālehu Resilience Hub

Ocean View Community Center

Orchidland Neighbors

Pāhoa Resilience Hub/Kanaka Ha’aheo

Pepe’ekeo Community Development Corporation

Puna Mākaukau – Fern Acres

Seaview Performing Arts Center for Education

Volcano Emergency Response Team

Waimea Resilience Hub

Waipi‘o Valley Resilience Hub

White Sands Hub

“Hawai‘i County Civil Defense’s partnership with Vibrant Hawai‘i benefits the critical missions of community preparedness and resilience,” stated Civil Defense administrator, Talmadge Magno. “Our collaboration strengthens the ability of communities across Hawai‘i Island to respond to and recover from disasters. By working together with organizations like Vibrant Hawai‘i, we are building a network of support that provides strength in unity for our residents with the tools, knowledge, and resources necessary to protect themselves and their families in times of need.”

“The Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) is committed to fostering a culture of preparedness and ensuring every district is ready to face challenges together,” stated Col. James Barros, HIEMA Administrator. “Our partnership with Vibrant Hawai‘i through HHARP underscores our dedication to building a safer, more prepared community for all. Together, we will strengthen our response efforts and enhance the well-being of our kamaʻāina here in Hawai‘i. Preparedness is a kākou effort.”

Vibrant Hawai‘i says it provides support to the Resilience Hubs through its Resilience Training Center, offering programs such as:

Hawaiʻi Hazards Awareness Resilience Program (HHARP) Community Emergency Action Plans: Tailored to local hazards, these plans outline emergency procedures, communication strategies, and mutual aid guidelines in partnership with Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency.

Communities and individuals interested in learning more or participating in these initiatives are encouraged to visit Vibrant Hawai‘i’s website or email contact@vibranthawaii.org.