(BIVN) – The 2025 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season will open next weekend.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the season will run for 46 consecutive days from Saturday, March 1st, to Tuesday, April 15th.

The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only in locations identified in this Hawaiʻi DLNR table:

The Hawaiʻi DLNR also provided this information on Bag Limits and Tags: