(BIVN) – The 2025 Spring Bearded Turkey Hunting Season will open next weekend.
The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources says the season will run for 46 consecutive days from Saturday, March 1st, to Tuesday, April 15th.
The spring season will be for bearded turkeys only in locations identified in this Hawaiʻi DLNR table:
The Hawaiʻi DLNR also provided this information on Bag Limits and Tags:
The daily bag limit will be three bearded turkeys per hunter, with a season bag limit of three. All hunters must have a current unused turkey tag in their possession while hunting. Tags are currently $5 per tag for residents and $20 per tag for nonresidents. Turkey tags are nontransferable. Traditional tags must be fastened with snaps, and printed tags must be placed in a sealable plastic bag and secured tightly around the neck or leg of any bird taken immediately after the kill. Tags may be purchased in person at the Hilo Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office or online.
