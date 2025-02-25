(BIVN) – A community meeting will be held next week in Hilo in order to discuss the need for a temporary morgue facility.

The Hawai‘i Police Department invited the public to attend the meeting on Monday, March 3, at the Aupuni Center Conference Room (101 Pauahi Street in Hilo) from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. HST.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The meeting is part of the County’s ongoing efforts to address the overcrowded morgue facilities at the Hilo Benioff Medical Center and Kona Community Hospital. Per state statutes, the police chief is the coroner for the county and the police department has the responsibility to collect and transport bodies involved in coroner’s inquests and criminal investigations to a secure location until a mortuary is able to collect them.



In the past, the department has relied on morgue facilities at the two hospitals, however both facilities are facing overcapacity issues. For several months, the police department and other county agencies have been working together to chart a long-term solution of building a permanent morgue facility on island while simultaneously creating a temporary facility at 540 Kupuna Place in Hilo.

For questions regarding this public meeting, please call Assistant Chief Sherry Bird at (808) 961-2261 or via email at Sherry.Bird@hawaiicounty.gov.