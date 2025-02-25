(BIVN) – Due to increasing congestion on the Maunakea Access Road and at the summit during sunset hours, the University of Hawaiʻi-Hilo has issued an advisory to all potential visitors to the mountain.

Traffic on the summit road and Maunakea Visitor Center “has been significantly heavier than usual during sunset hours, particularly on weekends and holidays,” the University stated. “Even larger crowds and heavier traffic can be expected when there is snowfall on the mauna.”

Those planning to travel to the summit area are urged to:

Plan ahead and allow extra time for travel.

Carpool whenever possible.

Arrive early to secure legal parking.

Follow all parking guidelines—parking is only allowed in designated areas at the summit and the Visitor Center. Parking outside designated areas is strictly prohibited.

Visitors are also being advised to follow the guidance of Maunakea Rangers, “who are on-site to manage traffic flow, ensure safety, assist guests, and protect natural and cultural resources.”

The University also reminds visitors that conditions on Maunakea “can change suddenly, bringing freezing temperatures, strong winds, snow and icy roads.”