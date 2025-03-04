(BIVN) – A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of Hawaiʻi island until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says east to northeast winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph, will be possible in Hāmākua, North and South Kohala, Kaʻū, and interior areas.

“Winds will be strongest over and downwind of the mountains and where winds are funneled and channeled around and between the terrain,” the forecasters stated.

“Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles,” the National Weather Service warned.

“Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared for power outages,” the forecasters said. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.”

Forecasters added that residents should also secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose outdoor objects that can be easily blown around by strong winds.