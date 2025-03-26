(BIVN) – An agreement has been signed to bring an air ambulance to Hawaiʻi island.

Hawaiʻi County officials announced Tuesday that The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation and Life Flight Network signed a Letter of Intent to expand air medical services in Hawaiʻi.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing emergency medical services,” Mayor Alameda said. “This is an amazing opportunity that will add life-saving capacity across our island, especially in our rural areas. We want to mahalo the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation for their immense contributions to public safety on Hawaiʻi Island and we welcome Life Flight Network as an important partner for emergency response.”

The Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation purchased a twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopter with “donations from visionaries for Hawaiʻi’s healthcare needs”, the County reported. The helicopter will be operated by Life Flight Network, the nation’s largest not-for-profit air medical provider.

The helicopter, which is currently being manufactured, will enable Life Flight Network to provide direct critical care transport to Oʻahu from any district on the Big Island.

Officials say the Airbus H145 is “designed for rapid response, equipped with cutting-edge avionics, and offers a spacious cabin optimized for critical care transport. Its versatility and performance in challenging environments make it an ideal solution for providing life-saving medical care across Hawaiʻi’s diverse and remote regions.”

“The need for emergency air medical transport is constant, and every second counts in a crisis,” said Laura Mallery-Sayre, Executive Director of the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation, in a news release. “The primary mission of both our non-profits is to save lives. This partnership is about expanding resources to ensure communities across Hawaiʻi Island have access to lifesaving care whenever and wherever it’s needed. We sought an organization with an impeccable safety record and a proactive approach to risk mitigation. With Life Flight Network, we found not only a commitment to safety but also a dedication to providing educational opportunities for community members pursuing careers or advancement in this vital field.”

“We are honored to have been selected by the Daniel R. Sayre Memorial Foundation to help strengthen Hawaiʻi’s air medical services and contribute to lives saved,” stated Ben Clayton, Chief Executive Officer at Life Flight Network. “We are excited to bring Life Flight Network’s legacy of compassion and lifesaving service to the Island of Hawaiʻi while collaborating with and learning from local healthcare providers. Together, we can ensure residents and visitors have access to critical care when every second counts.”