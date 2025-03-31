(BIVN) – Changes are being proposed to existing plans in order to support an evacuation traffic study for Waikoloa Village.

From the Hawaiʻi County Planning Department media release:

The County of Hawai‘i is amending its Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Action Plan to support a critical planning process to address wildfire risk in Waikolōa Village. The Wildfire Evacuation Traffic Study will assess wildfire risks, evaluate traffic patterns based on evacuation routes and vulnerable populations. It will also analyze future growth impacts, develop strategies for accessibility, and determine evacuation timing to aid first responders in emergencies.

This Substantial Amendment to the Action Plan proposes to reallocate funding from a project to revise the County’s zoning and subdivision codes, which is fully funded through other sources, to provide funding for this evacuation traffic study. Additionally, the County is updating the Flood Studies and Assessments program to focus on the North Kona district because the studies proposed for Puna and South Kohala are proceeding with other sources of funding.

Opportunities for Public Involvement

There will be a 30-day public comment period from March 31 to April 30, 2025, and the County invites residents to participate in a public meeting to learn about the proposed changes to the CDBG-MIT Action Plan and share their insights:

Virtual Meeting: Wednesday, April 16, 5:00 PM via Zoom.

Zoom Link: zoomgov.com/j/1612916125