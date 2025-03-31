(BIVN) – Changes are being proposed to existing plans in order to support an evacuation traffic study for Waikoloa Village.
- The amendment to the County of Hawai‘i’s Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Action Plan that would support a $420,000 Waikoloa Village Wildfire Evacuation Traffic Study.
- The County Planning Department says the study will assess wildfire risks, and evaluate traffic patterns based on evacuation routes and vulnerable populations.
- Another CDBG-MIT Action Plan amendment will update the Flood Studies and Assessments program to focus on the North Kona district.
- A 30-day public comment period for the amendment ends on April 30. A virtual public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 16 via Zoom.
From the Hawaiʻi County Planning Department media release:
The County of Hawai‘i is amending its Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Action Plan to support a critical planning process to address wildfire risk in Waikolōa Village. The Wildfire Evacuation Traffic Study will assess wildfire risks, evaluate traffic patterns based on evacuation routes and vulnerable populations. It will also analyze future growth impacts, develop strategies for accessibility, and determine evacuation timing to aid first responders in emergencies.
This Substantial Amendment to the Action Plan proposes to reallocate funding from a project to revise the County’s zoning and subdivision codes, which is fully funded through other sources, to provide funding for this evacuation traffic study. Additionally, the County is updating the Flood Studies and Assessments program to focus on the North Kona district because the studies proposed for Puna and South Kohala are proceeding with other sources of funding.
Opportunities for Public Involvement
There will be a 30-day public comment period from March 31 to April 30, 2025, and the County invites residents to participate in a public meeting to learn about the proposed changes to the CDBG-MIT Action Plan and share their insights:
Virtual Meeting: Wednesday, April 16, 5:00 PM via Zoom.
Zoom Link: zoomgov.com/j/1612916125
The purpose of this public meeting is to receive public input on the proposed Substantial Amendment prior to its submission to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Community input is essential to developing evacuation strategies that reflect the needs and concerns of Waikoloa Village’s diverse population.
How to Get Involved
For more information on the CDBG-MIT Action Plan and the proposed Substantial Amendment visit planning.hawaiicounty.gov.
Comments can be submitted by email to cdbgmit@hawaiicounty.gov, and in-person or by mail to 101 Pauahi Street, Suite 3, Hilo, HI 96720 or 74-5044 Ane Keohokalole Hwy #E, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740. Copies of the Substantial Amendment are also available for review during office hours Monday through Friday, 7:45 AM to 4:30 PM, except on holidays.
by Big Island Video News
on at
