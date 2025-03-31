(BIVN) – 714 humpback whales (koholā) were seen during the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count held in Hawaiʻi on Saturday. It was the final volunteer count of the 2025 season.

28 whales were spotted from 8 sites across the Big Island.

The counts take place three times every year during peak whale season. The volunteer events are held on the last Saturday in January, February, and March.

According to a NOAA news release, volunteers gathered data from the shores of Hawaiʻi, Kaua‘i, O‘ahu, and Molokaʻi during the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary Ocean Count. At the same time, volunteers on Maui and Lānaʻi counted koholā during the Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation.

“Data collected during the Sanctuary Ocean Count and Great Whale Count combined with other research efforts can help reveal trends in humpback whale occurrence within and amongst whale seasons,” the NOAA news release stated. “Ocean Count promotes public awareness about humpback whales, Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, and shore-based whale watching opportunities. Site leaders tally humpback whale sightings and document the animals’ surface behavior during the survey, which provides a snapshot of humpback whales’ activity from the shorelines of Kaua‘i, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi and Hawai‘i islands. Ocean Count is supported by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation.”

“The Great Whale Count by Pacific Whale Foundation had site leaders count whales from shore as part of a long-term survey of humpback whales in Hawaiʻi, with 12 survey sites along the shoreline of Maui and a site on the shoreline of Lānaʻi,” the NOAA release added. “This event provides a snapshot of trends in relative abundance of whales and is one of the world’s longest-running community science projects.”