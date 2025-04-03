(BIVN) – April is Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaiʻi, and this week officials shared maps, videos, and other resources in order to remind residents of the risks from locally generated tsunamis.

“With a distant tsunami, residents would be warned hours in advance,” a County news release stated. “However, a tsunami generated by a local earthquake could occur before any warning can be issued.”

“This November marks the 50th anniversary of the 1975 Kalapana earthquake, which generated a tsunami that tragically took the lives of two people,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “A locally generated tsunami can occur with little notice, and we encourage residents to familiarize themselves with the warning signs and know their evacuation routes wherever they live, work and play.”

Officials shared the above video by the Hawaiʻi Sea Grant, as well as a link to view Tsunami Evacuation Maps.

“Earthquakes are damaging and frightening,” said Civil Defense Administrator Talmadge Magno. “That’s why having a clear, practiced plan is vital when you are at the ocean, as you may need to move to higher ground immediately. Please visit our Civil Defense website for more information on tsunamis, including tsunami evacuation maps.”

Know the Warning Signs

Emergency officials say paying attention to the following key indicators will help residents recognize that a locally generated tsunami is imminent and they should move to higher ground:

Feel: If the ground shakes so strongly you have difficulty standing, or if you feel any shaking that lasts more than 20 seconds, a tsunami may follow.

If the ground shakes so strongly you have difficulty standing, or if you feel any shaking that lasts more than 20 seconds, a tsunami may follow. Listen: Tsunamis often roar or make a sound like a freight train as they approach.

Tsunamis often roar or make a sound like a freight train as they approach. Look: If the ocean does anything strange – an unusual rise or fall of sea level lasting several minutes – expect a big wave to appear.

For more information, please visit the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense website.