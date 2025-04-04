(BIVN) – A Friday morning vehicle crash has closed a North Kona road for several hours.

The vehicle crash in the Palani Road and Konalani Street intersection has closed Palani Road between Henry Street and Kealakaa Street, and will require a detour of traffic for the next several hours as police investigate.

Also, a utility pole is down and nearby intersection traffic lights are out, officials say.

“Therefore, treat these intersections as a four-way stop,” a police alert message stated. “Suggested alternate routes are Manawalea Street, Kealakehe Parkway, Hina Lani Street, and Kaiminani Drive.”

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.