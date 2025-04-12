(BIVN) – The eruption at the summit of Kīlauea volcano remains paused, with another episode likely to begin in the next 3 to 6 days. The USGS Volcano Alert Level for Kīlauea remains at WATCH.

Scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory continue to monitor Kīlauea around the clock, and the latest Volcano Watch article focuses on the National Volcano Information Service.

From this week’s article, written by Thomas-Jon Hoomanawanui, HVO Systems Administrator:

The National Volcano Early Warning and Monitoring System (NVEWS) was first authorized by congress in 2019 to be established within the United States Geological Survey (USGS). NVEWS serves as a critical framework for how the USGS monitors volcanic activities across the nation so as to provide timely warnings and protect citizens from potential hazards associated with volcanic eruptions. NVEWS, when fully implemented, will operate through an interoperable network of domestic volcano observatories and utilize advanced technological tools. Central to the success of NVEWS will be the National Volcano Information Service (NVIS), which aims to be the backbone for data management and analysis within the system. NVIS will be an indispensable component of NVEWS, integrating cutting-edge information technology (IT) solutions to ensure efficient monitoring, accurate data interpretation, and effective communication of volcanic hazards.