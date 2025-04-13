(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi residents are invited to review the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan (SWAP), with an online meeting set for later this month.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources’ Division of Aquatic Resources, and Division of Forestry and Wildlife, are seeking public input “on conservation priorities for Hawaiʻi’s unique native wildlife and habitats.”

The meeting will take place virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, April 29. There will be a morning session (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and an evening session (5 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

The DLNR provided this information for attendees:

Join Zoom Meeting: hawaii.zoom.us/j/83526168265

hawaii.zoom.us/j/83526168265 Meeting ID: 835 2616 8265

835 2616 8265 Passcode: 864652

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR: