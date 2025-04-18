(BIVN) – A peripheral parking area has been restored at Clarence Lum Won Park in Kealakekua.

The County of Hawaiʻi announced Thursday that the restored area can now safely accommodate approximately 80 vehicles. The parking area will be available for the public starting Saturday.

“For years, residents have been asking for parking solutions at Clarence Lum Won Park, and we are pleased to be able to address these concerns,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda in a news release. “This project is a good example of what can happen when we work across departments to meet the needs of our communities.”

The 5-acre park located at 81-877 Nape Street includes sports fields, a comfort station, and an outdoor basketball court. It is also known as “Kona Scenic”.

The work to restore the parking was done by the Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works in partnership with the Department of Parks and Recreation.