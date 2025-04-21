(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court convened on Hawaiʻi island last week, to hear oral argument in State of Hawaiʻi v. Charles Zuffante.

The proceeding was held on April 17th at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Performing Arts Center. The matter was brought to Hilo as part of the Judiciary’s Courts in the Community program.

More than 250 students from five East Hawaiʻi high schools attended the session, “which aims to enhance civic education and promote greater public understanding of the judicial system”, court officials say.

From a Hawaiʻi State Judiciary news release: