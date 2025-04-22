(BIVN) – Hawai‘i Community College Day took place on April 12th at the Manono campus in Hilo, drawing hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members to the event.

A University of Hawaiʻi news release stated the annual event is a chance to highlight “academic programs, technical training and workforce development opportunities on Hawai‘i Island.”

The event included the popular car show, hosted by the college’s auto body repair and painting program. “This was the most cars we’ve ever had at the Hawai‘i CC Day car show,” said Colby Koreyasu, assistant professor in the auto body program. “We also introduced some exciting new contests this year, including a car limbo, loudest SPL (sound pressure level) competition, and an articulation ramp for four-wheel drive vehicles. It’s really great to see generations of car enthusiasts — as well as past and present students — come out and support our program.”

From the UH news release:

Real-world skills, career training Throughout the day, visitors explored hands-on exhibits, program demonstrations and a career fair featuring local employers and workforce partners. Faculty and staff answered questions about admissions, financial aid and program pathways, offering prospective students a deeper understanding of how Hawai‘i CC can support their educational and career goals. “Hawai‘i CC Day is about bringing people together,” said Hawai‘i CC Chancellor Susan Kazama. “It gives the community a chance to see what we offer—not just in terms of academics, but in real-world skills and career training. It’s a way to showcase our college, open up conversations, and convey how education at Hawai‘i CC is directly tied to opportunities for our island and our students.” The event also featured a produce sale by the Agriculture Program, and highlighted the Culinary Arts Program.