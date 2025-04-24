(BIVN) – Kealakekua Bay waters will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18th, for an invasive species removal event.
The nonprofit organization ʻIke Lawaiʻa, in partnership with KapuKapu ʻOhana and the Alex & Duke De Rego Foundation, are hosting the event in an effort to restore and preserve the bay’s ecological and cultural integrity, Hawaiʻi officials say.
Invasive species targeted for removal include Roi (Cephalopholis argus), Taʻape (Lutjanus kasmira) and Toʻau (Lutjanus fulvus). No other species will be removed, the Department of Land and Natural Resources says.
From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:
This invasive species removal effort aligns with the goals of the Kealakekua Bay Community Action Plan, adopted by the community in 2022 to create and serve as a community-led framework for stewardship of this area.
The implementation of the plan is led by KapuKapu ʻOhana community stakeholders and state partners, including the Kealakekua Bay Cultural Advisory ʻOhana, The Nature Conservancy, Conservation International, Hoala Kealakekua Nui, NPS – Ala Kahakai, the DLNR Divisions of Aquatic Research, Conservation and Resources Enforcement, and State Parks.
The Community Action Plan was incorporated by the Board of Land and Natural Resources into the Hawai`i State Parks Master Plan for Kealakekua Bay Marine Life Conservation District/State Historic Park in 2023.
“We are proud to bring our community together to care for our bay through the knowledge of our ancestors,” said Chuck Leslie, from ʻIke Lawaiʻa. “Removing invasive species supports our coral restoration, fish population and makes sure all things are healthy in Kealakekua Bay. We make sure that there is a future for both our keiki and this wahi pana (sacred place).”
ʻIke Lawaiʻa is a Native Hawaiian Organization rooted in Kealakekua Bay, dedicated to perpetuating traditional lawaiʻa (fishing) practices, safeguarding the bay’s environmental and cultural well-being, and passing down ancestral knowledge to future generations.
