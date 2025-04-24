(BIVN) – Kealakekua Bay waters will be closed from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18th, for an invasive species removal event.

The nonprofit organization ʻIke Lawaiʻa, in partnership with KapuKapu ʻOhana and the Alex & Duke De Rego Foundation, are hosting the event in an effort to restore and preserve the bay’s ecological and cultural integrity, Hawaiʻi officials say.

Invasive species targeted for removal include Roi (Cephalopholis argus), Taʻape (Lutjanus kasmira) and Toʻau (Lutjanus fulvus). No other species will be removed, the Department of Land and Natural Resources says.

