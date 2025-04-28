(BIVN) – The Hawai‘i Board of Land and Natural Resources on Friday approved nearly $7 million in state grants for five land conservation projects, three of which are on Hawaiʻi island.

The properties of Hīlea in Kaʻū, Kawainui Makai in South Hilo, and Kōkua Kealakekua in South Kona were recommended by the Legacy Land Conservation Commission and the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR says the State Legislature established the Land Conservation Fund in 2005 to provide permanent adequate funding for land conservation by dedicating proceeds from the real estate conveyance tax to the fund.

Ke Kīpuka o Kalaeuila on Oʻahu and the East Maui Coastal Forest were also given approval for grant funding.

From a DLNR news release:

The grant application and approval process includes consultation with three state agencies (DLNR, Department of Agriculture, and Agribusiness Development Corporation). The process also requires field visits and public meetings with the Legacy Land Conservation Commission; DLNR consultation with the president of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House of Representatives, environmental review, and final approval by the BLNR, the Department of Budget and Finance, and the Governor. The grants are to preserve and protect land through acquisition that has natural, environmental, recreational, scenic, cultural, agricultural production, or historic value. This includes park and trail systems that provide access to such land.

Hīlea, a mix of open ranch lands and native forest in Kaʻū, Hawaiʻi, covering nearly 2,000 acres. The area includes the mountains Makanau and Pakua, as well as Kohailalani heiʻau which is still in use. (The Nature Conservancy)

Kawainui Makai which consists of two adjacent parcels totaling over 80 acres surrounding the Kawainui River in South Hilo, featuring waterfalls, estuary habitat for endangered species, historic rock structures, and mature mahogany and teak forestry on prime agricultural land. (Makahanaloa Fishing Association)