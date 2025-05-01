(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Police are investigating the death of a woman who was participating in a guided manta ray snorkel trip in Kona on Wednesday night.

Police identified the woman as 62-year-old Lori Trende-Landgraver of Portland, Oregon.

Police are investigating the death as a possible drowning, but have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Kona patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department (HFD) personnel responded to the Keauhou Pier for a report of a possible drowning at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday. In the course of their investigation, officers learned that Trende-Landgraver was participating in a guided manta ray snorkel trip. Following a safety brief, she was in the water for approximately five minutes before returning to the boat complaining of soreness to her arms. After she re-boarded the boat, Trende-Landgraver related to the captain that she wasn’t feeling well and shortly thereafter became unresponsive. Crew members initiated cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the boat returned to Keauhou Harbor where it was met by HFD medics. Medics continued medical treatment transporting Trende-Landgraver to Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced deceased shortly after admittance. Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation to determine the exact cause of death. No foul play is suspected.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Kona Patrol Officer Lawrence Matsumoto (808) 935-3311 or by e-mail at lawrence.matsumoto@hawaiicounty.gov.