(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists calculate the next epsiode – Episode 20 – is likely to start in the next few days.
As of Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Episode 20 is likely to start “in the next 2–4 days, between Tuesday and Thursday this week.”
The USGS Volcano alert level for Kīlauea is WATCH.
From the USGS HVO on Sunday:
Kīlauea’s current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began on December 23, 2024. There have now been 19 episodes separated by pauses in activity. All eruptive activity remains within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s hair) and tephra that have impacted Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.
Summit Observations:
Glow was visible in the north and south vents overnight in multiple summit webcams. The UWD tiltmeter has recorded almost 4 microradians of inflation since the end of episode 19. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate measured on May 2 was approximately 1,750 tonnes per day, which is typical during the eruption pauses. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s hair from previous episodes are still present throughout the summit area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities, and can be remobilized by wind.
