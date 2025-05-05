Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Monday, May 5
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOE NATIONAL PARK - The next eruptive episode is likely to start in the next 1 to 3 days, scientists calculate.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists calculate the next epsiode – Episode 20 – is likely to start in the next few days. 

As of Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Episode 20 is likely to start “in the next 2–4 days, between Tuesday and Thursday this week.” 

The USGS Volcano alert level for Kīlauea is WATCH. 

USGS: “This reference map depicts the Kīlauea summit eruption within Halema‘uma‘u crater that began on December 23, 2024. As of this posting on April 30, 2025, the eruption has had eighteen episodes, with the most recent occurring on April 22. Most of the map data included here were collected during a Hawaiian Volcano Observatory helicopter overflight on April 29, so the provided statistics are reflective of the entire eruption to this point.”

From the USGS HVO on Sunday:

Kīlauea’s current eruption in Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Kaluapele (the summit caldera) began on December 23, 2024. There have now been 19 episodes separated by pauses in activity. All eruptive activity remains within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No significant activity has been noted along Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone. Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele’s hair) and tephra that have impacted Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Summit Observations:

Glow was visible in the north and south vents overnight in multiple summit webcams. The UWD tiltmeter has recorded almost 4 microradians of inflation since the end of episode 19. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate measured on May 2 was approximately 1,750 tonnes per day, which is typical during the eruption pauses. Strands of volcanic glass known as Pele’s hair from previous episodes are still present throughout the summit area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park and surrounding communities, and can be remobilized by wind.