(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, and scientists calculate the next epsiode – Episode 20 – is likely to start in the next few days.

As of Sunday, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported Episode 20 is likely to start “in the next 2–4 days, between Tuesday and Thursday this week.”

The USGS Volcano alert level for Kīlauea is WATCH.

From the USGS HVO on Sunday: