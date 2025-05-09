(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi could be headed towards a mild recession due to expansive federal policy shifts.

According to the University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization (UHERO) second quarter forecast for 2025, Hawaii’s economic outlook “has taken a decisive turn for the worse”, as a result of sharp increases in U.S. import tariffs, sweeping federal layoffs, and volatile fiscal and immigration policies. UHERO says the federal policies “are undermining consumer confidence, raising inflation expectations, and worsening the business outlook — both nationally and in Hawaiʻi’s visitor-dependent economy.”

Along with its second quarter forecast, UHERO posted a video summary of the economic outlook on its YouTube channel.

The UHERO news release concerning the forecast focused on several points:

National and global context The Trump administration’s imposition of the highest import tariffs in more than a century—including a universal 10% tariff and levies as high as 145% on some Chinese goods—has destabilized U.S. markets. Equity indices plunged in response, and both business and consumer sentiment has declined sharply. With federal layoffs now exceeding 130,000 and at least another 140,000 planned, labor market weakness looms. Because of the inflationary impact of tariffs, the Federal Reserve is likely to delay interest rate cuts, barring a marked economic slowdown. U.S. GDP is now forecast to grow less than 1% this year, while global growth projections have been revised downward across most economies, including in the key visitor markets of Canada and Japan.