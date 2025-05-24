(BIVN) – Episode 23 in the ongoing Kīlauea eruption remains in a “precursory activity” phase, and scientists have noted a change in the rate of inflation at the summit.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory says a notable decrease in the rate of summit inflation since Wednesday “has likely delayed the onset of sustained fountaining compared to previous episodes.” The Observatory says sustained fountaining could begin at any time through the weekend.

From the USGS HVO on Saturday morning:

Strong glow and intermittent spatter was visible in both vents overnight with occasional flames seen in the north vent. This is similar to activity seen in the lead up to previous sustained fountaining episodes. Although activity is expected to increase before the onset of sustained fountains, there is no way to estimate the duration of precursory activity. The rate of summit inflation has slowed significantly, with tiltmeters at Uēkahuna (UWD) and Sandhill (SDH) recording a total of 1 microradian of inflation since Wednesday. Small variations in summit tilt rates are not uncommon, but this represents a departure from previous inter-episode trends. Total inflationary tilt recorded at UWD is just under 10 microradians since the end of episode 22 on May 16. Low level tremor continues beneath Halemaʻumaʻu crater. The average sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate remains around 1,200 tonnes per day (t/d), similar to rates recorded during prior pauses.