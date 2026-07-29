Speed Limit Lowered On Puainako Street Extension

(BIVN) – The speed limit has been lowered on a portion of the Puainako Street Extension (Highway 2000) in Hilo.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced Tuesday that the speed limit has been lowered from 55 mph to 45 mph as part of an effort to improve roadway safety.

The new speed limit applies to a section that stretches from Komohana Street to about a half mile east of Wilder Road. The change went into effect on Wednesday, July 29.

“The change is being implemented to encourage safer driving conditions and improve overall safety for the surrounding community,” a County news release stated.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

To formally establish the new speed limit, DPW will be proposing amendments to the Hawaiʻi County Code (HCC) by revising the existing speed limit schedules. While the code amendment process is underway, DPW will implement the new speed limit under the temporary authority provided in HCC Section 24-11. New speed limit signs will be installed to notify motorists of the change.

“Motorists are reminded to obey all posted speed limits and drive safely as they travel through the area,” the County stated.