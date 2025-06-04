(BIVN) – High lava fountains erupted from the vents at the Kīlauea volcano summit on Wednesday night, as Episode 24 began at 8:55 p.m. HST.

A new Volcanic Activity Notice (VAN) and Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation (VONA) were issued by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory at 10:51 p.m. HST, although the Kīlauea Volcano Alert Level/Aviation Color Code remain at WATCH/ORANGE.

All activity is occurring within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

From the USGS VAN:

Episode 24 was preceded by sporadic spatter, gas pistoning, and hydrogen flames that began on the morning of June 3. At approximately 8:55 PM HST, episode 24 began with low dome fountaining accompanied by lava flows onto the crater floor. Small sustained lava fountains, less than about 100 feet (30 meters) high, began erupting from the north vent around 9:15 PM. Activity increased again around 10:10 PM, when fountain heights increased to 325 feet (100 meters) and by 10:40 reached over 980 feet (300 meters). Additionally, the fountain generated a plume that reached 16,500 feet (5,000 meters) above ground level by 10:50 PM and is increasing.