Scientists collect lava flow samples from episode 48 on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor on June 9, 2026 (USGS photo by B. Corsa)

Kīlauea Volcano Update for Thursday, June 11

Big Island Video News

Jun 11, 2026

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - Summit inflation slowed overnight, as models indicate episode 49 could occur this weekend.

(BIVN) – The ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea remains paused, with another episode of high lava fountaining expected as early as this weekend. 

On Thursday morning, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported forecast models indicated that episode 49 is likely to occur between June 13 and June 15. 

“Low level tremor related to the active vents continues to be recorded across summit seismometers,” the Observatory stated. “There were two small earthquakes less than M1.0 in the summit region in the past 24 hours.” 

“Summit inflation recorded on the UWD tiltmeter slowed overnight, showing only 0.4 microradians of tilt increase and a total increase of 13.8 microradians since the end of episode 48,” the Observatory said. “The UWD tiltmeter recorded a total of 17.1 microradians of deflationary tilt during episode 48.” 

Scientists conducted a Kīlauea summit monitoring overflight on June 9, in order to document changes to the eruptive vents and crater floor after episode 48 occurred on June 1st. Photos from the overflight were posted to the Observatory website

USGS: “USGS scientists conduct Kīlauea summit monitoring overflight on June 9, 2026, to document changes to the eruptive vents and crater floor after episode 48 that took place on June 1. Both the north (top) and south (bottom) vents continue to emit volcanic gases during the pauses between fountaining episodes, and visible glow from south vent during the overflight on June 9 shows that magma is at shallow depths within the vent.” (USGS photo by B. Corsa)

From an analysis provided in a USGS HVO Thursday update:

Continued repose period inflation, tremor, and glow from the vents all indicate that episode 49 is likely. The slowing of inflation across the summit of Kīlauea yesterday has pushed the forecast back slightly. Forecast models based on Kīlauea summit region inflation rates suggest that the start of fountaining episode 49 is most likely June 13-15. If slow inflation continues at the summit, it could push the forecast further back.

Kīlauea has been erupting episodically since December 23, 2024, from two vents (north and south) in Halema‘uma‘u. Lava fountaining episodes, which generally last for less than 12 hours, are separated by pauses that can be longer than three weeks.

USGS: “On June 9, 2026, USGS-Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists landed on the floor of Halema’uma’u crater in the vicinity of the south sulphur bank, visible in the background of this photo. The south sulphur bank was prominently visible in the mid-19th century but was covered as lava flows filled the caldera and wasn’t visible in the twentieth century. As the caldera floor dropped during the 2018 summit collapse, the south sulphur bank was again exposed. History repeats itself as the south sulphur bank is being slowly but surely buried by lava flows during the current Halemaʻumaʻu eruption.” (USGS photo by M. Patrick)

About The Featured Image

USGS: "Halema‘uma‘u is a culturally significant location, being the home of Pele—the Native Hawaiian deity associated with lava. USGS scientists access this area of Kīlauea summit with permission from Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. On June 9, 2026, USGS scientists landed on the Halema‘uma‘u crater floor to collect lava flow samples from episode 48. Lava flow samples are used to help constrain the geochemistry of the magma and inform scientists about pre-eruptive magma storage conditions. The lava flow here is being collected about a one week after the eruptive episode and is still warm to the touch during sample collection. The eruptive vents can be seen in the background of this photo." (USGS photo by B. Corsa)
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