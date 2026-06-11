Hawaiian Electric Prepares For Wildfire Conditions in Coming Months

(BIVN) – Hawaiian Electric is urging the public to be prepared for wildfire conditions in the coming months, and is taking steps to strengthen its electric systems on Oʻahu, Maui, and Hawaiʻi island.

“With potentially less rainfall in the months ahead, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers across the state to take steps now to prepare their homes and families for potential wildfire and emergency conditions,” the utility company stated in a news release.

Later this summer on Hawaiʻi island, the company is planning a pole replacement project, as well as installation of covered conductors on lines in Waimea and Kawaihae.

“By prioritizing circuits based on wildfire risk factors – including wind exposure, vegetation density, proximity to critical infrastructure and the importance of ingress and egress routes – Hawaiian Electric is implementing critical pole hardening where it will have the greatest impact on reducing risk,” the company said.

Last year, Hawaiian Electric says it replaced 1,650 poles, upgraded 850 poles, and trimmed trees/vegetation along 2,334 miles of circuits.

Through March 2026, Hawaiian Electric says it has also installed high-resolution, AI-assisted fire detection cameras in 144 locations, installed 101 weather stations, established a watch office to monitor fire risks and other hazards, and hired a staff meteorologist for additional forecasting.

“Managing wildfire risk is a shared responsibility,” said Jim Alberts, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president and chief operations officer, in a news release. “We’re taking action to strengthen our system in high-risk areas, and we encourage our customers and communities to prepare as well. Being ready can make a meaningful difference in keeping families safe.”

Hawaiian Electric also offereed this information on how customers can prepare:

Around your home

Clear dry vegetation, brush and debris around your home

Trim tree branches away from roofs, power lines and structures

Clean gutters and remove flammable materials

Stay informed

Sign up for emergency alerts from local authorities

Monitor weather conditions, especially during high wind periods

Follow Hawaiian Electric’s outage and safety updates

Build an emergency kit

Water and nonperishable food

Medications and first aid supplies

Battery-operated radio

Manual can opener

Flashlights, batteries and backup chargers

Important documents and contact information

Plan ahead