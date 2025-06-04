(BIVN) – A reported watermain leak disrupted water service in parts of Waimea on Wednesday, as officials worked to investigate the extent of the leak.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply said it was investigating the leak near the Mamalahoa Highway and Parker Historical House Road intersection on the west side of Waimea town.

“The timeframe to complete the repairs is yet to be determined as DWS investigates the extent of the leak,” the department wrote in a news release. “Customers in the affected area will experience no or intermittent water service once DWS crews start the repairs.”

The affected areas included Lalamilo Farm Lots, Waimea District Park, and Waimea Airport.

“DWS apologizes for this temporary service interruption, and thanks its customers and the general public for their patience and understanding while repairs are being made,” water supply officials said.