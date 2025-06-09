(BIVN) – A Kona airport runway will close for one night this week as part of an ongoing runway rehabilitation project.

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) says it plans to close Runway 17-35 at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, to 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 12.

From the Hawaiʻi DOT:

The runway has been operating at a reduced length of 7,000 feet, while maintaining flight operations since February 2025. It will continue to operate at this length through October 2, 2025, at which point, it will return to its full length of 11,000 feet. The runway closure and adjustment of the runway length is required to rehabilitate the runway pavement, perform electrical and lighting improvements, and apply new runway markings. The runway rehabilitation project is planned to continue through April 2026. The project scope includes the rehabilitation, reconstruction and repair to both the asphalt concrete and Portland cement concrete pavements on Runway 17-35 to meet current Federal Aviation Administration design guidelines.

All work is weather permitting.

“HDOT has coordinated the runway closures and the construction phasing plan with the airlines and other parties to minimize impacts to flight operations,” officials say. “Passengers are advised to check with their airline for information specific to their flights. HDOT appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation while the needed work to ensure the safe operation of KOA is completed.”