(BIVN) – Two Hawaiʻi island care centers have been hit with a fine of over $2 million, and issued cease and desist orders, for operating clinical labs without proper permits.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Thursday announced its Office of Health Care Assurance (OHCA) issued an Order to Cease and Desist Clinical Laboratory Operations against Hilo Urgent Care Center, LLC and Hilo Urgent Care Center, LLC, dba Kea‘au Urgent Care Center.

“Both centers are in violation of state law for operating clinical laboratories on the island of Hawaiʻi without a state of Hawaiʻi clinical laboratory permit,” the health department reported. “Kea‘au Urgent Care Center also is in violation of federal law for operating without a federal Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA) certificate.”

From the DOH:

On March 25, 2025, a DOH inspector confirmed that Hilo Urgent Care Center, LLC was illegally operating a clinical laboratory without a state of Hawaiʻi clinical laboratory permit since it opened in June 2003. It also was confirmed that Kea‘au Urgent Care Center was illegally operating a clinical laboratory without a CLIA certificate and without a state of Hawai‘i clinical laboratory permit since it opened in July of 2008.

The health department says Hilo Urgent Care Center, LLC has been assessed a $730,000 penalty for the following violations:

Failure to obtain a state of Hawaiʻi clinical laboratory permit prior to opening in June of 2003.

Hilo Urgent Care Center, LLC dba Keaʻau Urgent Care Center has been assessed a $1,460,000 penalty for the following violations: