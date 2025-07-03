(BIVN) – An airplane crash landed in North Kona on Thursday, and the pilot was able to walk away from the plane with only minor injuries.

The Hawaiʻi Fire Department says the Cessna aircraft crash landed on Kekaha Kai State Park access before 7 a.m. HST.

“A mayday call came into to the tower, and shortly after that all communications were lost with the aircraft due to it losing power,” the fire department reported.

The pilot was the only person on board the plane.



After the crash landing, the pilot was “able to walk away from the aircraft,” fire officials say. First responders treated and assessed the pilot’s injuries, and later transported the pilot to Kona Hospital.

The Kekaha Kai State Park road was expected to remain closed “for most if not all of the day until the aircraft can be removed”, the fire department reported.