(BIVN) – A new visitor from outside the solar system – only the third known interstellar object in history – was detected by a telescope operated by the University of Hawaiʻi.

Researchers say the unknown object poses no danger to Earth.

The University of Hawaiʻi was involved in the discovery and naming of the first interstellar visitor, ʻOumuamua, in 2017. “Most scientists now agree that it was a natural object, likely a comet from another star system, although its exact nature is still debated,” the University stated.

From the University of Hawaiʻi: