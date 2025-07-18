(BIVN) – Governor Josh Green on Friday signed an emergency proclamation, allowing for the activation of the Hawaiʻi National Guard during wildfire season.

Governor Green, who is the Commander in Chief of the Hawai‘i National Guard, has authorized the Adjutant General, Brig. Gen. Stephen F. Logan, to commence Operation Hoʻopauahi (to extinguish fire). An aircrew will be kept ready to provide aerial firefighting capabilities should a fire break out on any island.

Initially, a Hawaiʻi Army National Guard CH-47F Chinook helicopter crew will be set to fly and immediately support any county in the state.

“Our goal is simple — stop wildfires before they become disasters,” said Governor Green in a news release. “By launching Operation Hoʻopauahi, we’re giving our counties an immediate tool to respond to fires while they’re still small. This proactive step will help save lives, protect property and strengthen our state’s overall emergency response.”

“I’m grateful to Brig. Gen. Logan and the entire Hawai‘i National Guard for their swift action and steadfast commitment to protecting our communities,” the Governor said.

“This authorization and Operation Hoʻopauahi also will allow us to quickly and effectively activate other Hawaiʻi National Guard resources such as evacuation teams, traffic control and security missions,” said Brig. Gen. Logan. “This is an opportunity where the Guard can help to enable a safe, secure and thriving state.”

The State says the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency and the Hawaiʻi National Guard are “consistently in communication with county emergency managers and stand ready to support when and if needed.”

The emergency proclamation notes that, as of July 15th, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that approximately 53 percent of the State is experiencing moderate, severe, or extreme drought conditions. An additional 33 percent of the State is experiencing abnormally dry conditions.

Currently on Hawaiʻi island, the only areas that are not under some sort of drought condition is North and South Kona.