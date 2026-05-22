Mountain View Man Arrested For Alleged Weapons Incident

(BIVN) – A Mountain View was arrested on Thursday, after a reported weapons incident that began on Hinuhinu Street.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a public alert early in the evening of May 21, asking residents to avoid the area of Haumalu Street at the intersection of Haupia Street for the next several hours due to “police activity”.

On Friday, police issued a news release, reporting that they arrested 38-year-old Michael Gardner of Mountain View during the incident, “for the offense of place to keep pistol or revolver.”

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: