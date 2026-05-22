Mountain View Man Arrested For Alleged Weapons Incident

(BIVN) – A Mountain View was arrested on Thursday, after a reported weapons incident that began on Hinuhinu Street.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued a public alert early in the evening of May 21, asking residents to avoid the area of Haumalu Street at the intersection of Haupia Street for the next several hours due to “police activity”.
On Friday, police issued a news release, reporting that they arrested 38-year-old Michael Gardner of Mountain View during the incident, “for the offense of place to keep pistol or revolver.”
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
At 3:30 p.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a residence in the 18-4100 block of Hinuhinu Street following a report of a man in possession of multiple firearms.
Upon officers’ arrival, Gardner fled the area in a vehicle, which was later located on a nearby dead-end road. Officers established a perimeter while the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Special Response Team was deployed to conduct a search.
At approximately 6:48 p.m., Gardner was located and arrested without incident. He was transported to the East Hawai‘i Detention Center in Hilo, where he remains in custody pending investigation.
Following Gardner’s arrest, his vehicle was recovered pending the execution of a search warrant.
Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation. Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya at (808) 961-2381 or via email at Amy.Omaya@hawaiipolice.gov.