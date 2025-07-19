UPDATE – (9:45 p.m.) – The Tsunami Watch for the State of Hawaiʻi has been cancelled.

“Based on all available data there is no tsunami threat to the State of Hawaiʻi,” stated the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center at 9:42 p.m. HST. “Therefore… the Tsunami Watch for Hawaiʻi is now cancelled.”

(BIVN) – A Tsunami Watch was issued for the State of Hawaiʻi on Saturday evening, after a large earthquake struck off the east coast of Russia at 8:49 p.m. HST.

The USGS measured the earthquake at a magnitude 7.4, at a depth of 20 km. The quake was located nearly 30 mile east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy, Russia.

“Based on all available data a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter,” stated the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. “An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”

The emergency officials said that if tsunami waves impact Hawaiʻi, the estimated earliest arrival of the first tsunami wave is 2:43 a.m. HST on Sunday, July 20th.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.