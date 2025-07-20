(BIVN) – Lava fountains have returned to the summit of Kīlauea.



Episode 29 in the ongoing eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater got underway early Sunday morning. So far, the activity has been different compared to other recent episodes.

As of 8:30 a.m. HST, lava fountains have remained under 200 feet high, and have been “erupting more sideways than vertically, creating an arcing fountain from the north vent,” scientists with the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reported.

All eruptive activity is confined to Halemaʻumaʻu crater within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The Observatory noted that commercial airports in Hilo and Kona will not be affected by this activity.

From the USGS Volcanic Activity Notice posted at 5:29 a.m. HST:

Episode 29 high fountains of the ongoing Halemaʻumaʻu eruption began around 5:15 a.m. HST on July 20. Lava fountains from the north vent gradually transitioned from low dome fountains less than 100 feet (30 meters high) to vertical fountains exceeding 200 feet (60 meters) around that time, accompanied by the onset of summit deflationary tilt and heightened seismic tremor. Past episodes have produced incandescent lava fountains over 1,000 feet (300 meters) high and eruptive plumes up to 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) above ground level; similar behavior may be expected within the next couple hours. According to the National Weather Service, winds are blowing from the north to northeast directions today, Sunday, July 20, which suggests that volcanic gas emissions and volcanic material may be distributed to the south and southwest.