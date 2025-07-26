(BIVN) – Waikoloa Village residents are invited to take part in another Hulu Street Evacuation Drill next weekend.

The County of Hawaiʻi says the event will take place on Saturday, August 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The event is a chance for the village to get familiar with their community’s evacuation route, which could be especially helpful in the case of a wildfire.

The Hulu Street Evacuation Drill was originally held annually, but since 2024 it has been conducted twice a year.

County officials shared a YouTube video showing the evacuation route.

From the County of Hawaiʻi: