(BIVN) – Waikoloa Village residents are invited to take part in another Hulu Street Evacuation Drill next weekend.
The County of Hawaiʻi says the event will take place on Saturday, August 2nd, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The event is a chance for the village to get familiar with their community’s evacuation route, which could be especially helpful in the case of a wildfire.
The Hulu Street Evacuation Drill was originally held annually, but since 2024 it has been conducted twice a year.
County officials shared a YouTube video showing the evacuation route.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
Residents taking part in the drill, also known as Hulu Holoholo, can practice driving the evacuation route from Hulu Street to Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. Upon exiting the road, motorists will be directed to turn north (right) onto Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway. Motorists wanting to go south will be instructed to turn in at Puako to change directions. Volunteers and County employees will be on hand to answer questions and provide information on disaster preparedness.
“It’s a great idea to practice your emergency plan so you’re comfortable with it before disaster strikes,” said Mayor Kimo Alameda. “The evacuation route is a critical lifeline for the community, so I urge residents to get familiar with it just in case the worst occurs.”
The drill started in 2022 following the Mana Road wildfire that forced the evacuation of
Waikōloa Village during the previous year. It is organized by County of Hawaiʻi Civil Defense, in cooperation with the Police Department, the Waikōloa Community Emergency Response Team, and the Waikōloa Village Association Firewise Committee.
Adding a second drill each year doubled the opportunities for part-year residents and kamaʻāina alike to drive the route, which can accommodate vehicles even without 4-wheel drive. The Aug. 2 event is scheduled as Hawai‘i Island moves into the part of the year with the highest risk for wildfires.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIKŌLOA, Hawaiʻi - Hulu Street Evacuation Drill, now held twice a year, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2, from 9-11 a.m.