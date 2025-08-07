(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island motorists are being reminded about the rules when it comes to vehicle modifications and window tinting.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department this week issued a news release, explaining that oversized tires without proper coverage and excessively dark window tint “are not only illegal but may also result in costly fines”.
Police say they have received numerous complaints about lifted trucks with wide, uncovered tires and vehicles with window tints that exceed legal limits.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
According to the Hawai‘i County Code, all vehicles operated on public roadways must have fenders, covers, flaps, or splash aprons that adequately cover their tires. A vehicle with oversized tires will not pass a safety inspection if the tire tread extends beyond the fender. These regulations are intended to reduce the splashing of mud, rocks, and other debris that can impair visibility or damage other vehicles.
Bumper Height Limits
Bumper height is regulated based on a vehicle’s Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR):
• Vehicles with a GVWR of 4,500 pounds or less: maximum bumper height of 29 inches
• GVWR between 4,501 and 7,500 pounds: maximum bumper height of 33 inches
• GVWR between 7,501 and 10,000 pounds: maximum bumper height of 35 inches
Body Lifts
Body lifts are limited to a maximum of three inches.
Violations and Penalties
Drivers operating vehicles with excessive bumper height or uncovered oversized tires may be cited and face fines ranging from $57 to $72 or more. In some cases, officers may deem the vehicle unsafe, which could result in the vehicle being towed.
Police are also reminding the public about the dangers of illegally dark-tinted windows. For safety and enforcement reasons, law enforcement officers and emergency responders must be able to see inside vehicles. The fine for excessive window tinting is $287, while the installer may face a fine of $537. Tint shops and installers statewide are regulated and are aware of the legal tint limits.
Vehicle owners are encouraged to ensure that any modifications do not compromise the safety, visibility, or roadworthiness of their vehicles.
For more information about regulations related to oversized tires or window tinting, contact the Puna Community Policing Officers at (808) 965-2716.
