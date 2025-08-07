(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi island motorists are being reminded about the rules when it comes to vehicle modifications and window tinting.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department this week issued a news release, explaining that oversized tires without proper coverage and excessively dark window tint “are not only illegal but may also result in costly fines”.

Police say they have received numerous complaints about lifted trucks with wide, uncovered tires and vehicles with window tints that exceed legal limits.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department: