UPDATE – (4:30 p.m.) – The Hawaii Police Department reported that Highway 19 in Hāmākua is no longer closed between the 36 and 39 Mile Markers, and the evacuation order has been canceled.

(BIVN) – A wildland fire burning in the vicinity of Old Mill Road in Paʻauilo forced evacuations and closed Highway 19 on Friday afternoon.

Residents in the area were told to “TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION! EVACUATE NOW!” in a Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense alert message issued at 4 p.m. HST.

Paʻauilo Gym was opened as a shelter for displaced residents.

In an email to residents, the Paʻauilo Mauka Kalopa Community Association said although it was unclear who the civil defense evacuation order was intended for, it was “very likely residents makai of the highway in that area (Old Mill Rd and Kalopa Rd MAKAI of the highway).”

“Still, if you are smelling smoke where you are, you should take precautions for your property and prepare yourselves for an evacuation order,” the PMKCA wrote.

Officials closed Highway 19 between mile markers 36 and 39. Motorists were advised to avoid the area as Hawaiʻi Fire Department personnel work to contain the fire.

Helicopters were reported to be on the scene, dropping water from the reservoir just mauka of the highway.

This is the same area where a wildland fire was reported on Thursday. The fast moving blaze grew to an estimated 150 acres. No structures were lost in the fire. The cause of the fire was reported to be under investigation.