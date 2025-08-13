(BIVN) – North Kohala residents are no longer under a water restriction.

On Wednesday, the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply announced that effective immediately, the “Essential Needs Only” and “Water Restriction” Notices for affected North Kohala customers are cancelled.

“The Hawi #2 well has been repaired and returned to service as of the afternoon of August 12th,” water supply officials stated. “Normal water use may resume. Please use water wisely and don’t waste it.”

The Water Restriction was in place for residents in Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

Earlier this month, the North Kohala water situation was so severe that water officials has to issue an Essential Needs Only Notice on top of the existing Water Restriction Notice after continued usage caused “customers to have no water or low water pressure.”

A water tanker was stationed at the Hawi Road and Kohala Mountain Road intersection for the public’s use, as emergency repairs were authorized on the Hawi #2 well.

“The Department of Water Supply (DWS) sincerely apologizes to its customers for this interruption of water service and thanks its customers and community for their kokua during this period,” water supply officials said. “DWS continues to strive to improve its operational resiliency and redundancy and the communication of timely information and updates to our customers.”