(BIVN) – The water use restriction in North Kohala has become more severe, as customers were told Wednesday to only use water for essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply is struggling to maintain water storage in tanks after the loss of two wells. Officials say only the Hawi #1 well is operational, and “high water usage is causing customers to have no water or low water pressure.”

A water tanker has been stationed at the Hawi Road and Kohala Mountain Road intersection for the public’s use, officials say, as emergency repairs have been authorized on the Hawi #2 well.

The affected area includes Hāwī to Hala‘ula, including Puakea Bay, Ka‘auhuhu Homesteads, ‘Āinakea Village Subdivision, and all customers along Akoni Pule Highway, Mill Road, and Ma‘ulili Road.

From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply notice:

Effective immediately and until further notice, an Essential Needs Only Notice has been issued for all Department of Water Supply (DWS) customers in the affected areas. Water usage must be restricted to essential needs only, such as drinking, cooking, and hygiene purposes in order to maintain water storage in tanks for all water customers. This Essential Needs Only notice is necessary because only Hawi #1 well is operational and high water usage is causing customers to have no water or low water pressure. DWS has authorized emergency repairs on Hawi #2 well and anticipates the mobilization of the contractor’s equipment and material to start as soon as today. The tentative repair schedule anticipates the Hawi #2 well could be repaired by mid to late next week. DWS has contracted private water hauling trucks to haul water from another public water systems to supplement the water available in its North Kohala water tanks. A water tanker has been stationed at the Hawi Road and Kohala Mountain Road intersection for the public’s use.

Water officials say customers can visit the DWS website at hawaiidws.org for more information, or call (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after-hours emergencies, please call (808) 961-8790.