(BIVN) – Emergency repairs have been scheduled for Kaiwiki Road in South Hilo due to “an increased road depression.”

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works announced the need for emergency repairs on Thursday, saying the project is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Friday, August 15th.

The department says motorists should be aware that:

A one-lane closure will be in place throughout the work period.

Message boards will be posted on the roadway to provide updates.

A police officer will be present this weekend to assist with traffic control.

Yield signs and a speed hump will be installed as part of the repair.

“Please drive with caution in the work zone and follow all posted signs and directions from traffic personnel,” the department said. “DPW appreciates the community’s patience and cooperation while these safety improvements are made.”